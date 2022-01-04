TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $93.15 Million Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 221,100 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $93,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASND traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.19. 4,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,826. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.60. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

