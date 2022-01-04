TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,425 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Encompass Health comprises 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Encompass Health worth $105,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

NYSE:EHC traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,217. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.82. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.