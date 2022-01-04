TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 28,300 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $66,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Generac by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Generac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded down $17.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.05. 16,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $406.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.51 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. boosted their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.43.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

