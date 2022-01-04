TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 36,810 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,810 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Burlington Stores worth $61,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,114. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.07 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

