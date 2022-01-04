TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 49,200 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $84,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Shares of MKSI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,206. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.08 and a 200-day moving average of $156.65. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

