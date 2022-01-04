Toast (NYSE:TOST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.48

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 34309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOST. William Blair began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.69.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $549,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $19,980,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $70,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $8,148,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $4,995,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

