Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend payment by 51.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 over the last ninety days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toll Brothers stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 186,969 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Toll Brothers worth $57,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.