Tornado Cash Reaches One Day Volume of $5.64 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $38.61 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $35.11 or 0.00075764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00063270 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00077211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.46 or 0.08193301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00081590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,338.14 or 1.00004185 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

