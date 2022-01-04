Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Update

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOWTF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Tower One Wireless has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.09.

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

