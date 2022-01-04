Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 826.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 183,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.