TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives $12.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRDY shares. Raymond James cut their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $691.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, insider Christopher C. Swenson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 451,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 486,113 shares of company stock worth $3,803,109 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $5,213,000.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.