TradeStars (TSX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.29 Million

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One TradeStars coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $92,051.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TradeStars has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00074968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.80 or 0.08229471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00079485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.56 or 0.99781773 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007538 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars.

