Transcodium (TNS) Price Up 4.6% This Week

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 69.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $206,384.97 and $929.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Transcodium Coin Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

