TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.79

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.79 and traded as high as $54.24. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $52.04, with a volume of 113,505 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TA. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $758.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.