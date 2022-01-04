TravelNote (TVNT) Price Hits $0.0081 on Top Exchanges

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. TravelNote has a market cap of $17,429.18 and approximately $12.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 54.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00063517 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00073457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.37 or 0.08236260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00079725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,226.53 or 1.00130543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007549 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

