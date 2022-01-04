TRB Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

TRB Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group makes up 2.7% of TRB Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TRB Advisors LP owned about 1.20% of Finch Therapeutics Group worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 220,787 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,368,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,867,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,977,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finch Therapeutics Group stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Nicholas Haft purchased 63,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $649,993.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

