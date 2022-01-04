Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

GL stock opened at $94.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.12. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.69%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

