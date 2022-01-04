Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.01 Million Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746,202 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,985,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,948,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,193,000 after acquiring an additional 33,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 147.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.