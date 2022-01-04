Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.12 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 209.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $152.33 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.02.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

