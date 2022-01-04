Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.49 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $152.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.10. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

