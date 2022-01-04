Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 977,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,447,000 after buying an additional 895,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,446,000 after buying an additional 640,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 98.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,050,000 after buying an additional 593,758 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JEF opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

