Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 25,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $74.54.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

