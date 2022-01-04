Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.43

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.43 and last traded at C$19.04, with a volume of 40957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The business had revenue of C$143.52 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total transaction of C$533,471.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$518,488.71. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,088.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

