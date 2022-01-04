Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 560,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $46,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Trimble by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

