TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.79

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.79 and last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 4560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSC. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

