Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Update

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTBXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

