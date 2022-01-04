Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.63. 20,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 826,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.37.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 13,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

