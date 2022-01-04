Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $67,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,739,000 after buying an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after buying an additional 100,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $286.38 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.