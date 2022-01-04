Truist Financial Corp Has $47.75 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $47,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,261,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,739,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 935,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,656,000 after purchasing an additional 156,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 342.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 168,711 shares during the last quarter.

RWR stock opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.09.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

