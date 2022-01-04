Truist Financial Corp Has $81.45 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $81,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $40,551,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $2,634,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $360.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

