Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 705,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $51,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.72. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

