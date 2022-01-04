Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 725 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 31,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

BMY stock opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

