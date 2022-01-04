Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $255.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.08.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

