Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $106.03 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

