TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives GBX 208.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 208.75 ($2.81).

TUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.90) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.49) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on TUI from GBX 175 ($2.36) to GBX 180 ($2.43) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.09) target price on TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TUI from GBX 160 ($2.16) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 256.60 ($3.46) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 299.81. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 189.85 ($2.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 505.60 ($6.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.