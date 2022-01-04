Tutti Frutti (TFF) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Tutti Frutti has a market capitalization of $41,835.75 and $3,322.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Profile

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

