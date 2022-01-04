Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $68.97 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.97.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09. Twitter has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,590 shares of company stock worth $5,029,370 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 1.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

