Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 72.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,444 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.97.

Shares of TWTR opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $989,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,590 shares of company stock worth $5,029,370 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

