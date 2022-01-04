Tycoon Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (TYC)

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tycoon has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $247,019.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tycoon has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tycoon Profile

Tycoon (CRYPTO:TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Tycoon Coin Trading

