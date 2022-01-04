U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

