U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 1,999,652 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. American Airlines Group accounts for about 12.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $375,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.71 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

