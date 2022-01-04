U S Global Investors Inc. Has $18.83 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,134 shares during the period. Copa comprises 0.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $18,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Copa during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Copa during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Copa by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.54. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $94.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

