U S Global Investors Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,495 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.19% of SSR Mining worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 490,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 12.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 827,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 93,321 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSRM opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

