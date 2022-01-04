U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $737,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.79.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $252.82 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $253.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.49 and its 200-day moving average is $223.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.