U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases 5,500 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1,833.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $395.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.16 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

