U S Global Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 3,196.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JDST opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

