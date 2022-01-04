U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

NASDAQ:USWS opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 115,926 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

