UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,777,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $94,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist lifted their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.37.

Shares of UDR opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.51, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.04%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

