Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jan 4th, 2022

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,300 shares, a growth of 177.3% from the November 30th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Unicharm stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. Unicharm has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

