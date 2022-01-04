Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,300 shares, a growth of 177.3% from the November 30th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Unicharm stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. Unicharm has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

