United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.20.

URI stock opened at $330.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.52 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $357.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

